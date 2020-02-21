Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.50. The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $2.92. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Iamgold shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 6,184,561 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get Iamgold alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Iamgold by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,323,898 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,358,000 after acquiring an additional 729,520 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Iamgold by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 49,949,980 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,313,000 after buying an additional 1,427,930 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Iamgold by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 21,698,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,302,000 after buying an additional 645,028 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Iamgold by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,521,377 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,910,000 after buying an additional 220,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Iamgold by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 3,694,031 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,779,000 after buying an additional 93,822 shares in the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 38.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Iamgold’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Iamgold Corp will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iamgold Company Profile (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.