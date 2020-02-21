Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.15, but opened at $37.09. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock. Green Dot shares last traded at $36.06, with a volume of 39,686 shares.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GDOT. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 38.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,294,000 after purchasing an additional 370,866 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 25.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 115,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,427 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 85.6% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 43,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 19,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 14.0% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 374,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after purchasing an additional 46,083 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

