Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $49.00. The stock had previously closed at $39.19, but opened at $39.45. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Targa Resources shares last traded at $38.89, with a volume of 137,356 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 81,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average is $38.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,820.00%.

About Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

