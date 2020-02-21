Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.56, but opened at $12.85. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Vivint Solar shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 2,246,308 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivint Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

In other Vivint Solar news, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $2,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,222.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Christiansen sold 23,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $164,878.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,808.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,430,570 shares of company stock valued at $12,132,803. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77.

About Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR)

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.