Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at $64.79, but opened at $63.63. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Zillow Group shares last traded at $65.44, with a volume of 398,080 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,750 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 45,417 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,773,079.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,690.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,367 shares of company stock worth $2,109,056 in the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,448,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,042 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,168.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,628,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of -44.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

