Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Trading Down 5.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from to . The stock traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $11.84, approximately 3,671,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 477% from the average daily volume of 636,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TVTY. William Blair downgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 349.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 35.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 17.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tivity Health Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

