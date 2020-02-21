MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Shares Down 6.8% After Analyst Downgrade

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)’s stock price dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $23.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. MEDNAX traded as low as $20.53 and last traded at $19.55, approximately 1,952,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 975,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

MD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet cut MEDNAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in MEDNAX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 56,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $905.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Company Profile (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

