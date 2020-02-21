Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $95.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 30,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 306,771 shares.The stock last traded at $84.90 and had previously closed at $89.12.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday. Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.28.

Get Q2 alerts:

In other news, EVP John E. Breeden sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $330,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,083.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $831,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 78,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,130.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,475 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,029. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Q2 by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.45 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Company Profile (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.