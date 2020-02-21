Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $95.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 30,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 306,771 shares.The stock last traded at $84.90 and had previously closed at $89.12.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday. Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.28.
In other news, EVP John E. Breeden sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $330,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,083.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $831,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 78,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,130.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,475 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,029. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.45 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 1.19.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Q2 Company Profile (NYSE:QTWO)
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.
