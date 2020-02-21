Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 70,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 736,808 shares.The stock last traded at $370.60 and had previously closed at $373.16.

The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.85.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52.

About Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.