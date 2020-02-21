Rayonier Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%.

Rayonier has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Rayonier has a dividend payout ratio of 263.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 234.8%.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Shares of RYN stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.42. 17,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,088. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

RYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.79.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.