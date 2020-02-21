ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Price Down 2.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) were down 2.9% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $29.08 and last traded at $28.43, approximately 11,469,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 7,339,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 18.98%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36.

About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

