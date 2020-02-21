ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Price Down 2.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) were down 2.9% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $29.08 and last traded at $28.43, approximately 11,469,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 7,339,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 18.98%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36.

About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

El Paso Electric Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board
El Paso Electric Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 14,050 Shares of Regency Centers Corp
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 14,050 Shares of Regency Centers Corp
Lincoln National Co. Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board
Lincoln National Co. Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 7,774 Broadcom Inc
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 7,774 Broadcom Inc
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Shares in CoreSite Realty Corp
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Shares in CoreSite Realty Corp
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Cooper Companies Inc
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Cooper Companies Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report