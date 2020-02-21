Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Trading 2.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)’s share price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $69.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Mantech International traded as high as $93.99 and last traded at $88.14, 161,308 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 156,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.14.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MANT. BidaskClub cut Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mantech International from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Get Mantech International alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mantech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Mantech International by 417.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $604.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.72 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.12%. Mantech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mantech International Corp will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Mantech International’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Mantech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.