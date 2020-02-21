TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.82 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 427.70% and a negative return on equity of 430.28%. TherapeuticsMD’s quarterly revenue was up 212.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. TherapeuticsMD updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

TXMD stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. 276,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,755. The company has a market cap of $650.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.65. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.85.

TXMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

