SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $7.80 to $8.85. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SilverCrest Metals traded as high as $8.12 and last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 50404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SILV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from to in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 22,071.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 36,638 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 1,104.9% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 120,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

