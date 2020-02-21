Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Corcept Therapeutics updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $13.84. 42,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,694. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CORT. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

