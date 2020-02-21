Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Corcept Therapeutics updated its FY 2020
Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $13.84. 42,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,694. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CORT. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

