Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Announces Earnings Results

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 61,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,266. Compugen has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $501.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 2.73.

Get Compugen alerts:

CGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Compugen in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Compugen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.