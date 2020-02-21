Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 61,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,266. Compugen has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $501.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 2.73.

CGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Compugen in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Compugen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Earnings History for Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

El Paso Electric Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board
El Paso Electric Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 14,050 Shares of Regency Centers Corp
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 14,050 Shares of Regency Centers Corp
Lincoln National Co. Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board
Lincoln National Co. Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 7,774 Broadcom Inc
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 7,774 Broadcom Inc
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Shares in CoreSite Realty Corp
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Shares in CoreSite Realty Corp
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Cooper Companies Inc
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Cooper Companies Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report