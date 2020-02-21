Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Announces Earnings Results

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($5.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($3.70), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.84% and a negative return on equity of 3,281.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

Shares of RETA traded down $12.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,064. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $257.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.06 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RETA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $241.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $314.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.13.

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $388,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,439.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

