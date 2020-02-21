Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the healthcare product maker on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Abbott Laboratories has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Abbott Laboratories has a payout ratio of 39.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.30. 261,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,183,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $72.36 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,885 shares of company stock worth $49,333,226 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI cut Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.