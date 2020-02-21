Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.54) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

LON:ALY traded down GBX 0.18 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 1.93 ($0.03). The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,919. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.18. Laura Ashley has a 1-year low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.20 ($0.06).

About Laura Ashley

Laura Ashley Holdings plc engages in retailing furniture, home accessories, decorating, and fashion products in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and France. It offers furniture for bedroom, living room, and kitchen and dining; sofas and armchairs; chandeliers, pendants, wall lights, table lamps, floor lamps, decorative lighting and accessories, and string lights, as well as lamp shades and bases; furniture, kitchen and bathroom, matt emulsion, and water based paints; and curtain, lining, PVC, and upholstery fabrics.

