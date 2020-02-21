Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.54) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
LON:ALY traded down GBX 0.18 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 1.93 ($0.03). The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,919. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.18. Laura Ashley has a 1-year low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.20 ($0.06).
About Laura Ashley
Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Laura Ashley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laura Ashley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.