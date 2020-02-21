Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) Issues Earnings Results

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $30.62 million for the quarter.
Shares of MVBF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.92. 5,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,348. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46. Mvb Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.
About Mvb Financial
