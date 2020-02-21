Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) Issues Earnings Results

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $30.62 million for the quarter.

Shares of MVBF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.92. 5,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,348. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46. Mvb Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

About Mvb Financial

MVB Financial Corp. (MVB) is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, MVB Bank, Inc (the Bank), MVB Mortgage and MVB Insurance, LLC, the Company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

