Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Studio City International had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter.

NYSE:MSC remained flat at $$19.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. Studio City International has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.75 and a beta of -1.03.

Several analysts recently commented on MSC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.60 to $16.10 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Studio City International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Studio City International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

