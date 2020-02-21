Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Schweitzer-Mauduit International updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.50-3.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.50-3.75 EPS.

Shares of SWM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,295. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $46.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

