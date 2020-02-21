United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE USM traded down $3.67 on Friday, hitting $32.72. 29,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,838. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $57.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

Earnings History for United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)

