United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE USM traded down $3.67 on Friday, hitting $32.72. 29,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,838. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $57.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

