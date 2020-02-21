Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Posts Earnings Results

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.51), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.50 million. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,850. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.82. Echostar has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Echostar alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SATS. BidaskClub cut shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Echostar from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other Echostar news, insider Pradman P. Kaul sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $55,838.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.