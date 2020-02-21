Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Stake Cut by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,392 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.30% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 36.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 11,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

GHL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of GHL traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.21. 4,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.85.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

