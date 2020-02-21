IAA (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,056 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of IAA by 810.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAA stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $48.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,066. IAA has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $51.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.71.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

