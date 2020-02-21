Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FII. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Federated Investors by 302.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $1,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 670,325 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $263,367.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FII traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,414. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Federated Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Federated Investors had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $358.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FII. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

