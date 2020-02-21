MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys New Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,433 shares of company stock worth $2,064,415. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $60.63. The company had a trading volume of 27,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,810. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $53.34 and a 12 month high of $86.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stake Cut by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd
IAA Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd
Federated Investors Inc Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd
MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys New Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc
MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys 1,100 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources
MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc
