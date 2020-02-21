MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys New Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,433 shares of company stock worth $2,064,415. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $60.63. The company had a trading volume of 27,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,810. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $53.34 and a 12 month high of $86.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

