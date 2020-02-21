MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys 1,100 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,820 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.39.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.39. 74,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,192. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $114.79 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $160,680.00. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

