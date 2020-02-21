MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CORR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 55.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CORR traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.08. 2,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $615.21 million, a P/E ratio of 118.92 and a beta of 1.37. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $49.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

CORR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

In other news, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring bought 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,093.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,947.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

