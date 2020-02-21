MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $1.26 Million in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,937 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 256,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Standpoint Research began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.