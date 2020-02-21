MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $1.31 Million Position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255,216 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,299,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,531,000 after purchasing an additional 636,273 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 519,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $41,922,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 272.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,008,000 after acquiring an additional 200,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 245,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,109,000 after acquiring an additional 36,180 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NSP stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $71.91. 27,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,745. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. Insperity Inc has a one year low of $65.89 and a one year high of $144.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.22.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 202.04% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $432,350 in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

