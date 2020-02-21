MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Trims Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its position in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 83.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 154,044 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 83.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 2,088.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in CommVault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 32.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLT traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,893. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.03.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

