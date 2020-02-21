MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 95.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,549 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EDU traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.54. 36,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.28 and its 200-day moving average is $119.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 1.39. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $73.63 and a twelve month high of $142.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. Nomura increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.87.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

