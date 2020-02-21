Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,999 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 607.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $58.45. 320,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,772,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.93. Enphase Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 92.35% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business’s revenue was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 305,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

