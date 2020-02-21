MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys New Position in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.05% of TriNet Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNET. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 target price on TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.32. 21,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. TriNet Group Inc has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.29.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $47,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edward Griese sold 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $165,300.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,224.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,755,248. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.