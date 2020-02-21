MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 162,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Itau Unibanco by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 30.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. 5.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITUB. UBS Group lowered Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Itau Unibanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE ITUB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.60. 389,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,870,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.83. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.97%.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stake Cut by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd
Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stake Cut by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd
IAA Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd
IAA Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd
Federated Investors Inc Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd
Federated Investors Inc Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd
MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys New Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc
MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys New Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc
MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys 1,100 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources
MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys 1,100 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources
MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc
MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report