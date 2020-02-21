MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 162,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Itau Unibanco by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 30.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. 5.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITUB. UBS Group lowered Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Itau Unibanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE ITUB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.60. 389,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,870,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.83. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.97%.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

