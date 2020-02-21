MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $1.79 Million in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,585,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136,438 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 448.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,902,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,826,000 after buying an additional 4,826,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,765,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,576,000 after buying an additional 3,490,926 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,218,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,755,000 after buying an additional 2,609,678 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,044.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after buying an additional 1,874,424 shares during the period. 2.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 837,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,330,994. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. Banco Bradesco SA has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

