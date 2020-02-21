MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys Shares of 54,196 MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 74,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.17. The company had a trading volume of 45,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,261. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.45. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $225.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1.39%. On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.