Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,331 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 17.2% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 5,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 20,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,819,283. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

