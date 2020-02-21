Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 281,001 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,433,794,000 after buying an additional 193,806 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,002,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,161,000 after buying an additional 78,891 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,827,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,116,000 after buying an additional 266,080 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,796,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,534,000 after purchasing an additional 527,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Simon Property Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,202,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,786,000 after purchasing an additional 160,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.54. 86,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,922. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.83. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.01 and a 12-month high of $186.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.77.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

