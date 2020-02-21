MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 33,552 US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 3,263.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

US Foods stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,669. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.49.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

