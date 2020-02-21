MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Reduces Position in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288,230 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Realogy were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Realogy by 929.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 26,467 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Realogy by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 34,126 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Realogy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 352,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 20,417 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Realogy by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 383,328 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,701. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58.

Several research firms have issued reports on RLGY. ValuEngine raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Realogy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Realogy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

