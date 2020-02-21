MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $1.83 Million Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 305.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,786,029,000 after acquiring an additional 827,507 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 49.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $137.85. 28,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,954. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.36 and a 200 day moving average of $124.35. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $141.37.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.40%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

