MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 247,709 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 656,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 247,709 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 633,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 24,619 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 1,180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 865,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 797,749 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 313,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NBR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.73.

NYSE NBR traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 296,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,352,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.08.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.50). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

