MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $4,349,923.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,980,507.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total value of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. ValuEngine lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.63.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,307. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $166.15 and a fifty-two week high of $260.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.73.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

