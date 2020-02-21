MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 114,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HALO. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Shares of HALO stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,451. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -80.96 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $21.56.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.