MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys New Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elefante Mark B raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $27,486.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $32,672.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,067.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,625 shares of company stock worth $2,548,744 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.13. The stock had a trading volume of 53,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,960. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.11. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $207.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Gabelli cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.27.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

