Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Acquired by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,079 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Vereit were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VER. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in Vereit by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 23,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Vereit in the 4th quarter valued at $3,699,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vereit by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 326,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 53,060 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Vereit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,770,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vereit by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,383,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,740,000 after buying an additional 514,370 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VER. TheStreet lowered shares of Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vereit in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

Shares of NYSE VER traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. 232,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,563,024. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.53. Vereit Inc has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

