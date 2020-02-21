MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd trimmed its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 146,535 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of EQT worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in EQT by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

EQT stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 329,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,550,564. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.